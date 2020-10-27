Tioga County COVID-19 Public Notification for October 27, 2020

The Tioga County Public Health Department as provided a listing (below) that shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were asymptomatic but in their infectious period.

Anyone who was at any of these locations during the below periods of time, is being asked by public health to monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.

Oct. 23, 2020: Long Meadows Apartments (in the Community Hall) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 26, 2020: Family Dollar in Newark Valley from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In a release from public health, that noted that in some cases individuals are tested routinely for COVID-19 for work, before traveling, or prior to having a medical procedure done, and may be asymptomatic before receiving a positive test result.

The department wrote, in the release, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.”

A list of COVID-19 testing locations can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.