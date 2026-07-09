TOI Supports Families Through End-of-Life Planning with a Free Community Education Series

Conversations about death and end-of-life planning are often difficult to begin, yet they are some of the most meaningful discussions we can have with the people we love. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is helping make those conversations easier through its free, seven-week End of Life Educational Series, designed to provide practical guidance, compassionate support, and valuable resources for individuals and families navigating end-of-life care and planning.

The series will be held Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m., July 15 through Aug. 26, at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Led by TOI’s Amanda Conklin, a Certified End-of-Life Doula, each session offers expert insight into important topics surrounding planning for and understanding what to expect when navigating end-of-life care and decisions. Participants will leave with practical tools to feel more confident discussing end-of-life wishes with family members and loved ones.

Throughout the seven-week series, participants will explore a different aspect of end-of-life planning and care each week. Sessions begin on July 15 with an overview of the differences and goals of hospice and palliative care, followed on July 22 by strategies for caring for others while also prioritizing self-care.

On July 29, attendees will learn about the grief continuum, including common stages and expectations. The Aug. 5 session will focus on estate planning and advance care directives and will feature guest speakers Matthew Kistner, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, and Lindsey Johnson, an Associate Attorney with Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP.

Additional sessions will address planning for death logistics, including body disposition and final arrangements on Aug. 12, understanding the physical and emotional changes that may occur as death nears on Aug. 19, and conclude on Aug. 26 with a discussion on legacy projects and community resources to help participants continue planning and supporting their loved ones.

This educational series is made possible through a generous financial sponsorship from Friends of Hospice of Tioga County, a local nonprofit committed to providing financial support to organizations that enhance end-of-life care and support individuals and families facing serious illnesses. TOI is proud to partner with Friends of Hospice of Tioga County, with a shared commitment to providing compassionate education, meaningful resources, and support that empowers individuals to make informed decisions about end-of-life care.

Seats are limited. Attendees are encouraged to participate in all seven sessions but may also register for individual sessions if they prefer.

Pre-registration for this series is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org. To learn more, visit www.tiogaopp.org.