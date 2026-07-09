Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride taking place July 11

[By Wendy Post]

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride, a 100-mile escorted motorcycle event that travels along State Route 38, The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor, is set to take place on July 11.

The tribute is free, open to the public, and forms up at Owego Free Academy, 1 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, with registration from 8-10 a.m., and kickstands up at 11 a.m.

The ride travels north on NY-38, honoring Gold Star Families and Medal of Honor recipients from the region (2Lt Terrance Graves and Sp4 Robert F. Stryker).