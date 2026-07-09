Candor Community VBS set for the week of July 27

The Candor Community Vacation Bible School will take place this year from July 27 through July 31 at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Candor.

This VBS is made possible through the cooperation of area churches, including Straits Corners Baptist Church, Candor Congregational Church, McKendree Global Methodist Church, Grace Bible Church, The Village Chapel, and the Allen Memorial Baptist Church.

Other Candor area churches are invited and encouraged to participate by contacting the Allen Memorial Baptist Church by email at ambcsecretary@hotmail.com.

This year’s VBS theme is “Illumination Station: Shining the Light on Who Jesus Really Is.”

Drop off and pick up are located on Foundry Street (Fellowship Hall entrance) in Candor. The program runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each evening and is open to children aged three (and potty trained) through those entering sixth grade in the fall.

On Friday, July 31, the VBS program invites all family members to see what their child has been doing throughout the week and will provide a meal of hot dogs, chips, and ice cream at the end of the evening.

For pre-registration and more details, visit http://ambccandor.com or facebook.com/allenmemorialbaptistcandor.