Letter: Choose Wisely

In this time of remembrance of our country’s first 250 years, certain thoughts should always be prominent. These thoughts include: No one is entitled to an outcome; everyone is entitled to try, to maybe fail, and to try again. We are the only country on Earth where we are all entitled to the start line, and our skills, abilities, and drive determine our individual finish lines. So far, we are also the only country that doesn’t have a limit on how well we do. This is life with capitalism.

If you still believe in these gifts, and you are feeling pushed out or left behind by your party’s new tilt, please consider joining us in our steady work to keep these freedoms hallowed.

In socialism, they promise prosperity to everyone regardless of their individual skills or drive. Effort is not needed because they will just take the rewards of other people’s effort who want to work and redistribute them. The government will control production, and of course they will produce exactly what they think we need.

They use the school system to both erase history and sell Socialism’s benefits. The professors and teachers do this in hopes that when they have done their part, they will be rewarded with leadership roles. Sometimes, this is the case, and sometimes they are just eliminated.

In Russia we saw both. After the revolution, “they” gave control of agriculture and industry to incompetent, inexperienced loyalists. Their brilliance, foresight, and intelligence lead to many millions of deaths by starvation. During the late 40’s and early 50’s we saw Stalin purge as many as 5,000 people per week who were “no longer necessary.”

The “they” mentioned above are the charismatic leaders of this movement. As always, they have no experience; they have mostly never held a job; they have never built anything; and they have never run anything other than a rally. Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani come to mind here. To a great extent, they are mama’s children and proud recipients of participation trophies.

I find it stunning that we trust these individuals. It is unbelievable that we turn over our cities and states to them, and we do nothing while they keep selling their Utopia.

With all the chaos around us, there are only two things to choose from. Your choices are the lowest standard of living you will tolerate without complaining or putting any effort in, or having the freedom to raise your families’ standard of living through your own effort.

Again, if you are an educated person who believes in the gifts bestowed on you as an American citizen, and you are being pushed out or left behind by your political party’s messaging, please feel free to join us as we struggle to preserve our way of life. Choose wisely; the opportunity may not present itself for another 250 years.

Sincerely,

Joseph Shortino

Owego, New York