Historic Owego Marketplace getting reveals plans for the Holiday Season!

The Historic Owego Marketplace (HOM) is busy preparing for the Holiday Shopping Season! While the pandemic has forced the cancellation of this year’s Holiday Showcase and Lights on the River event, HOM will now spread that same holiday cheer with shopping, dining and prize giveaways throughout the season.

“Creating a safe and festive environment that extends over a period of time, rather than a one day holiday event, is our goal,” stated HOM President Bradley Crews, adding, “Our marketplace is known as a destination for holiday shopping, and we plan to deliver that experience in the safest way possible.”

Following the success of HOM’s Moonlight Shopping event in 2019, Moonlight Shopping 2020 will now be extended to Thursday evenings in November and December, with shopping hours until 8 p.m. at participating locations. Dates include Nov. 5, 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

In addition to the unique gifts, one-of-a kind antiques and art, many locations will offer specials, discounts and giveaways when shopping on Thursday from open to close.

In addition to shopping, the Village of Owego hosts a variety of dining options available for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Tioga Arts Council will operate with extended viewing hours each Thursday. In November, visitors can enjoy New York Abandoned by acclaimed photographer, Greg A. Chianis; and in December, Owego artist Tim Jackson will debut his exhibition, Unpacking Constructs.

Shop and Win

Visit downtown locations each week for a chance to win items from your favorite local business. Owego Merchants have donated hundreds of dollars in art, gift certificates and more. Each prize has a value of $50, with three weekly prize giveaways throughout November and December. Visit a participating location each week for your chance to win.

The Historic Owego Marketplace partners with arts council for new Community Art Project!

Visitors to downtown Owego each year are greeted with Lights on the River Banners hung throughout town; this year those will be replaced with art created by local families, social clubs, and artists.

“The arts have always been essential to Owego – enlivening its historic downtown, contributing to the vibrancy of our community, and enhancing the quality of life of its residents and visitors,” said Christine Di Stefano, arts council director.

She added, “Now more than ever, the arts are needed. By partnering with HOM in this community art project, we hope to bring color, creativity, and joy to downtown Owego this holiday season.”

Those wishing to participate will be provided materials and safe spaces to create their work. For information on how to participate, call the Tioga Arts Council at (607) 687-0785, or email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

For more information on Moonlight Shopping, Historic Owego Marketplace and its members, visit Owego.org, email to owegomerchants@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook.