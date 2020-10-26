Tioga County COVID-19 Public Notification for October 26, 2020

Tioga County’s Public Health Department has issued a listing (below) that shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were asymptomatic but in their infectious period.

Anyone who was at any of these locations during the below periods of time is being asked by the health department to monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.

∙ 10/21/2020: Price Chopper in Owego from 6:15 – 7 p.m.

∙ 10/23/2020: Price Chopper in Owego from 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

∙ 10/23/2020: Family Dollar in Owego from 8:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

∙ 10/23/2020: Owego Laundromat from 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Additional Locations Include:

∙ 10/17/2020: Staples in Ithaca from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

∙ 10/18/2020: Staples in Ithaca from noon – 6 p.m.

∙ 10/18/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

∙ 10/21/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 4 p.m. – midnight

∙ 10/22/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 4 p.m. – midnight

∙ 10/23/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 4 p.m. – midnight

∙ 10/24/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Please note that in some cases individuals are tested routinely for COVID-19 for work, before traveling, or prior to having a medical procedure done, and may be asymptomatic before receiving a positive test result.

In a release from the health department, they wrote, “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.”

A list of COVID-19 testing locations can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.