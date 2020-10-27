Trick or Treating taking place in Owego

During the last Village of Owego Board meeting, questions arose surrounding Halloween, taking place this year on a Saturday, Oct. 31. The village followed up with the public to offer guidance they have received from Tioga County’s Public Health Department.

If you plan to trick or treat, the health department is asking that you not participate if you are sick or on quarantine, that you only Trick or Treat with the people you live with, that you remain 6-feet from people you do not live with, that you wear a mask (even under your costume), that you wash your hands and use hand sanitizer often, that parents talk to their children about safety and social distancing, and that you stay in your neighborhood.

If you plan to pass out candy, the health department recommends that you do not hand out candy if you are sick or on quarantine, that you wear a facemask, wash your hands often, consider marking off your sidewalk or driveway for social distancing in 6-foot increments, consider leaving candy on a table for no contact trick or treating or find other alternative ways to pass out candy and treats.

In a press release, Owego’s Village Mayor, Michael Baratta III, wrote, “Ultimately it is each family’s decision if they will participate in trick or treating this year. We at the village ask that if you do, please follow the guidelines set by our county health department.”

Typically, in the past, the Fire Department and Police Department have done a candy check at company 3’s station in the flats. According to the mayor, they will not being conducting the check this year because of the pandemic.