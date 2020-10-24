Tioga County Brief

Anxiety levels are running high, as well as the numbers of positive COVID cases in Tioga County, as law makers are working hard to bring the numbers down. Since Friday, Oct. 16, the number of active cases in Tioga County has increased by 35, and two COVID fatalities were reported as of Wednesday, Oct. 22.

In an interview with Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey on Tuesday, she stated that they are working to keep residents informed of the risk, and encourages residents to continue to take precautions to slow the spread, like hand-washing, social distancing, and to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

The total confirmed cases in Tioga County, to date, was 428 as of Oct. 16, but climbed to 518 by Wednesday. These numbers, for residents and lawmakers, has sounded the alarm for more aggressive tracing and tracking.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey, of the increase in cases, stated, “I have confidence that staying home as much as possible will ‘flatten the curve,’ or slow down transmission of the infection. I encourage everyone to take precautions during the next few weeks in order that we can get our numbers down and continue to function in our community. As long as we follow the guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting our social interactions, we will be able to shop, get our hair done, go to the gym, and decide for ourselves how we will live our lives. This is a decision that each of us make for the good of all.”

To help ramp up controls, Chairwoman Sauerbrey partnered with Guthrie Healthcare and the Village of Waverly, Owego, and the New York State Department of Health to administer Rapid Testing at two locations, with the Waverly site open Wednesday through Friday of last week, and another site at Tioga Opportunities taking place on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Tioga Opportunities Service Warehouse, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Preregistration is required. You can register at covid19@tiogacountyny.com.

In a release, Tioga County’s Public Health Department wrote, “Testing for COVID-19 leads to quick identification of cases and immediate isolation of the person to prevent further spread in our community. Confirmed cases and close contacts to positive cases are quarantined to further reduce spread. Testing is a vital tool for public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 infection rate and to identify asymptomatic carriers in the community.”

Those with general COVID-19 question may call Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8623.