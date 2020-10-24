Kiwanis Club of Owego to Perform Biannual Highway Cleanup on Kiwanis One Day

The Kiwanis Club of Owego will help beautify an area of our local community on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Kiwanis Circle on Route 17C, near

McDonald’s.

The activities are part of Kiwanis One Day, a global day of service that unites the entire Kiwanis family, including Kiwanis and Key Club.

On the fourth Saturday of October — this year on Oct. 24 — volunteers in Owego will join Kiwanians around the world as they all devote a time to hands-on service.

Kiwanis International estimates that the annual Kiwanis One Day event will contribute nearly 1 million service hours to communities around the world in just 24 hours.

“The energy, commitment and camaraderie surrounding this single day of worldwide hands-on service is so gratifying for our members as they make an immediate, measurable impact on our local community,” said Karen Warfle, club president.

“Kiwanis One Day also provides an opportunity for community members to join in the fun and is a great way to show who we are and what we do and provide an opportunity for them to join us as a new member,” added Warfle.

Kiwanis One Day was designated by Kiwanis International to unite youth and adult members from different parts of the Kiwanis family in service together.

For information on how to participate, or join a Kiwanis club, visit kiwanis.org, find them on Facebook: @owegokiwanisclub, or join them Thursdays at noon at their current meeting location, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players Theater on Delphine Street in Owego.