Christian Academy receives grant from ‘True Value’ program

Ross Corners Christian Academy (RCCA) recently received a grant from “True Value’s 2020 Painting a Brighter Future” program. True Value Home Central in Owego donated 20 gallons of paint to RCCA during the summer of 2020. The last time RCCA painted the exterior of their school building was in 2006.

RCCA School Administrator, Jeni Chase, stated, “We are so blessed to have this wonderful grant and such quality paint. Thank you so much Home Central!”