Readers’ Column for the week of October 18, 2020

Fellow residents of Tioga County – let’s all do a little arithmetic on our county recycle bill of 2019 (received in January 2019). The legislature claims that if they keep recycling that our bill will double. I do not know where they arrived at that figure. So, for 2021, double your 2019 recycle bill, divide it by 12 (months) and this is what you will pay per month for recycling in 2021 if the county does the job. Do you think that Taylor garbage will be anywhere close to that?

A big thanks to the entire CLAUDE HANBURY FAMILY for an outstanding job in handling the garbage business for close to the 50-plus years that I have lived in Owego. Did big business put them out of business? Don and Tony looked healthy to me.

Anyone living in Spencer sees how great it is that everyone in the Best Yet Store is wearing masks and social distancing. Thanks to the owner for doing what’s right to help keep all of us safe. Then over on Tioga Street there is a business that posted a sign outside of his store, masks are optional, and you do not need to wear one. Shame on you. Disobedience comes with consequences. This one just might make you sick.

This is about the recycling and the garbage issues, how they may charge more money to recycle. We should probably go back to the old ways where you put everything in the bag and throw it down to the garbage, stuff your burn can, bring back the old burn barrels to eliminate some of this. We’re taxed for this and it just seems odd that they can’t make money.

This is to the person that stole my GT Pantera Mountain bike on Tuesday morning, Oct. 6 from my home at 80 Main St. You think it’s cool to steal things but it’s not. You are really a greedy selfish person! You don’t care about anything else but taking what you want and you do not care about the other person’s feelings you are taking it from. I am very upset and angry with you. Yesterday I was so upset I could hardly eat. I hope God forgives you.

I have a question. I would like to know why the laundromat in Newark Valley had to go out because I live in Berkshire and now, if you want to do your clothes, you have to go clear to Owego or clear to Dryden. I know gas isn’t really expensive, but still the same, it wasn’t that bad for me to go to Newark Valley and back home. If somebody could answer this, I would appreciate it.

I would like to thank the Weitsman family for all the help they’ve been giving to the Southern Tier these last couple of ten years. I appreciate all their help; it was wonderful what they did for the village of Owego and the cleanups. I would just like to say thank you.

Are they doing car inspections yet? Does anybody know? I called the one I usually go to and I haven’t received an answer back so I don’t know, maybe they are closed. Anybody out there know?

I was just wondering, is it legal for cars to be parked on the street or backyards in the village without license plates on them? If not, there are a lot of them, I won’t say what village but they need to start checking them.

They say the postal service is hurting. How can the postal service be hurting with all the junk mail we receive in our mailbox on a daily basis? Almost every day I get envelopes with gifts in them wanting a donation. I’ve written on every single reply, please don’t send me any more greeting cards, notepads, or address labels. I have a small apartment and I don’t have room for any more of them. What do I get the next day? Another stack of envelopes with more gifts in them, and wanting more donations. Why don’t they save the postage and not send out all the gifts, then they would have the money?

Newark Valley Project Neighbor wants to thank everyone who came to help us move to our new location at 79 Whig St. There was a lot of work involved in the move and everybody worked together and it came off without a hitch. Thank you very much for your help.

Does anyone know of a local farmer selling fresh dug potatoes where we can go get them or have them already picked? Call 625-3564.

I live over by Norris Avenue in Apalachin and there is a guy over there on a CB radio coming across the TV and coming across my kids’ radio and I have young kids, 10 and 12 years old and they are girls. He is on there swearing and I am wondering what you can do about that. Can you call the police? Last time I knew you were only allowed 4 watts on a CB radio and he must have a lot of power. Please let me know what I can do.

I often see people walking around with a half-gallon size drink or they go to the restaurant and get super-sized sodas which all have a lot of sugar in them. They should recognize too much sugar is the cause of a lot of diseases. If you want to be healthier, cut your sugar down to half or more because you don’t need that much sugar. They keep putting that much sugar in there so you’ll keep buying more of it.

Vice Presidential debate comments

I don’t know about you but I had to turn that VP debate off. I could not take Kamala Harris and her lies, her smugness and her giddiness. You could see she was nervous and could see she was well rehearsed. The lies, I can’t take them and I don’t think the American people did either.

If you watched the Vice Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, you were treated to an example of someone who has absolutely no business being a Senator, let alone a candidate for V.P. Her abrasive, condescending, behavior was disgusting. Can you imagine her, with her facial contortions, eye rolling and general lack of respect negotiating with Vladimir Putin or any other world leader?

Well, watching the Harris / Pence debate was disappointing. As far as I could tell, Ms. Harris has not matured since her run for democratic nominee, which was terminated in December 2019 because she received so little support and, apparently, for good reason. Even SNL poked fun at her despite their adoration of the left’s more extreme policies. Ms. Harris has no poise or solid convictions. She was unprofessionally nasty to poor old Joe during the debates; now she’s his running mate?

We watched the Vice Presidential debate. We found Mike Pence’s behavior to be very off-putting! On the other hand, Kamala Harris was well spoken, forthright, calm, composed, and likable. Will vote for the Biden / Harris ticket!