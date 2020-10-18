What’s Happening for the week of October 18, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER 18

Sweetrees Maple Open House and Outdoor Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire.

The Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 21

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock Street, Newark Valley, Takeout only. All are welcome.

OCTOBER 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Congressman Tom Reed’s Staff Office Hours for October, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St. Owego.

OCTOBER 23

Octoberfest at the Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. Begins at 5 p.m. The North Brewery will be there for the October extended Friday night Social Hour for members of the public to join as guests.

Richford Highland Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 10 a.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. Purpose of meeting is to elect officers, trustees, and transact cemetery business. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.

OCTOBER 24

Candor Coin Club Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, Rt. 17C West, Owego. Free admission. Facemasks required. For a dealer’s table or more information, call Dave at 659-3949.

The East Berkshire United Methodist Church Annual Turkey Dinner has been cancelled for this year.

OCTOBER 25

The Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Owego Elk Lodge, 223 Front St. in Owego.

Free New York State Snowmobile Safety Course, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; lunch is provided. Course will be held at the Owego Moose, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego. Register by email to elmaeh@hotmail.com or by calling (607) 239-1175.

Polish Dinner, 11:30 a.m. until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Meal includes Halupki, pierogi, kielbasa and more for $10. Takeout only with curbside pick up. Call the office at 687-1068 for tickets. Advance tickets are recommended

OCTOBER 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

Introduction to Google Photos Online Workshop, 3 p.m., online at https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter.

OCTOBER 29

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

OCTOBER 30

Celebrate Halloween at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St. in Owego, starting at 7 p.m. with food, music, games, and prizes.

NOVEMBER 1

The Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego

NOVEMBER 3

Debbie Mills in Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego.

NOVEMBER 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 12

Owego Unit 401 American Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting, held the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Post 401 in Owego. Masks are required to enter the Post, and social distancing rules apply.

NOVEMBER 15

Holiday Craft Emporium. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., ballroom of the Elks Lodge 223 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.