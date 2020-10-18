Surge in COVID cases seen in Tioga County

During the earliest surge in the pandemic, Tioga County remained with relatively low numbers. But now, months later, the county is seeing its own surge, with lawmakers urging caution as we continue through this pandemic.

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, Tioga County reached 122 active cases, with 411 individuals remaining in quarantine. The number of active cases increased by 32 cases in just one week.

Tioga County also reported another death from COVID-19 last week, and is urging the community to do their part to slow the spread.

In a release, the Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, wrote, “We had all hoped the COVID experience would be over by now but not only is it not over, our numbers are growing beyond what we saw earlier in the year.”

“There are cases of COVID-19 all over our county along with many other counties in our region,” she further cautioned.

Lawmakers are urging residents to use caution and to practice good health habits like wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands. They also recommended that for the next few weeks to limit travel and social engagements. “If you do choose to socialize and spend time with people, remember to practice safe habits,” added Sauerbrey.