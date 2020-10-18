Vestal Elks receive donation from the Blue Brothers LEMC

The Vestal Elks’ Veterans Committee recently received a $500 donation from the Blue Brothers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC). Pictured, from left, are Shaina Jones; Nathan "Spaz" Scull; Phil "Hammer" McDaniels, National Sergeant at Arms; David "Grim" Parsons, 1st Lieutenant; Jose "Flash" Nieto, National Counsel; George "Honor" Light, 1st Lieutenant; Sean "Ernedit" Jones, Sergeant Major; Michael Sage, Elks PSVP; Chuck Yoko, Elks Veterans Committee Chairman; Matt "Bull" Scull, National Vice President; Robert "Blackout" Fish, National Captain; Joe "Preacher " Nieto, National President; Barbra "Queen" Nieto, President of Blue Sisters; Lisa "Irish " Scull, Vice President of Blue Sisters; Kelly "Malibu" Parsons; Bree Jones; and Gabriella Jones. Provided photo.
Posted By: psadvert
October 18, 2020
The Vestal Elks’ Veterans Committee recently received a $500 donation from the Blue Brothers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC). Every year, the Blue Brothers LEMC selects a recipient to receive the proceeds from their annual ride, held the first Saturday in June.
The group selects an organization that demonstrates superior support to our 1st responders, to include police, firefighters, military members, and EMS.
This year the ride had to be cancelled due to COVID. The LEMC decided that despite the cancellation, they’d uphold their annual tradition to make a contribution. They chose the Vestal Elks Veterans Committee for their work in supporting our military personnel serving overseas.
