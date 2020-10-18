Theaters can open in New York; excluded are Tioga and Broome County

Posted By: psadvert October 18, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Saturday that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity under state guidance starting Oct. 23. Excluded from reopening are theaters in the counties of Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Greene, Orange, Rockland, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga.

 

No more than 50 people are allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once. Theaters can only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2 percent on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones. Theaters will be subject to rigorous state guidance and enforcement.

 

The governor also announced that 159,972 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.

 

“We hit 160,000 tests in one day, which is a record number and the highest we’ve ever done. When you’re doing that level of tests you get down to the block level. And then, when you start to see a cluster, you oversample in that cluster, so you get even more data,” Governor Cuomo said. “Beginning October 23, movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity with up to 50 people maximum per screen. This is outside of New York City in areas that have infection rates below 2 percent on a 14-day average and have no cluster zones.”

 

State guidance on the reopening of theaters includes the following conditions:

 

  • Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking.
  • Assigned seating will be required in all theaters.
  • Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.
  • Additional staffing will be required to control occupancy, traffic and seating to ensure compliance.
  • Enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards must be met by theaters.

 

In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 4.34 percent – down from 4.84 the day before.

 

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 4,305 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 187 positives or a 4.34 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 155,667 test results were reported, yielding 1,597 positives or a 1.02 percent positivity rate. The state’s overall positivity rate is 1.11 percent with focus areas included. The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 10.5 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 11.6 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this current week.

 

FOCUS ZONE

9/27-10/3 % Positive

10/4- 10/10 % Positive

Week to Date (10/11 – 10/16) % Positive

Day Prior (10/15) % Positive

Yesterday (10/16) % Positive

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive

6.69%

5.86%

5.36%

5.47%

4.92%

Queens % red-zone focus area % positive

2.97%

3.36%

2.47%

2.03%

2.39%

Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive

12.29%

9.77%

5.08%

11.26%

5.05%

Orange red-zone focus area % positive

24.64%

12.41%

5.99%

3.10%

6.47%

All red-zone focus area % positive

6.91%

6.13%

4.69%

4.84%

4.34%

Statewide % positive withred-zone focus areas included

1.25%

1.18%

1.17%

1.25%

1.11%

Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included

1.02%

1.01%

1.07%

1.14%

1.02%

 

 

9/27-10/3 % Positive

10/4- 10/10 % Positive

Week to Date (10/11 – 10/16) % Positive

Day Prior (10/15) % Positive

Yesterday (10/16) % Positive

Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas

21.80%

17.60%

11.60%

11.70%

10.50%

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization – 929 (+11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 139
  • Hospital Counties – 41
  • Number ICU – 195 (-5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 103 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 78,235 (+118)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 25,637

 

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

0.8%

0.7%

0.6%

Central New York

1.0%

1.2%

0.7%

Finger Lakes

1.3%

1.5%

0.9%

Long Island

1.1%

1.1%

1.0%

Mid-Hudson

1.6%

1.8%

1.6%

Mohawk Valley

0.5%

0.3%

0.3%

New York City

1.0%

1.2%

1.2%

North Country

0.5%

0.5%

0.3%

Southern Tier

1.1%

1.6%

1.4%

Western New York

1.6%

1.4%

1.4%

 

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Bronx

1.10%

1.60%

1.20%

Brooklyn

1.20%

1.40%

1.50%

Manhattan

0.60%

0.70%

0.70%

Queens

1.00%

1.20%

1.30%

Staten Island

1.40%

1.40%

1.40%

 

Of the 482,891 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,398

15

Allegany

200

12

Broome

2,844

60

Cattaraugus

399

6

Cayuga

284

9

Chautauqua

789

18

Chemung

1,199

43

Chenango

304

10

Clinton

192

2

Columbia

641

6

Cortland

399

12

Delaware

159

2

Dutchess

5,318

13

Erie

12,393

69

Essex

190

6

Franklin

77

2

Fulton

358

1

Genesee

371

0

Greene

465

1

Hamilton

16

0

Herkimer

368

1

Jefferson

186

0

Lewis

55

0

Livingston

239

5

Madison

531

3

Monroe

6,671

43

Montgomery

254

2

Nassau

48,494

117

Niagara

1,946

8

NYC

253,740

806

Oneida

2,586

12

Onondaga

4,977

31

Ontario

559

10

Orange

13,139

41

Orleans

360

1

Oswego

582

3

Otsego

364

2

Putnam

1,731

15

Rensselaer

1,021

1

Rockland

17,125

62

Saratoga

1,202

12

Schenectady

1,491

6

Schoharie

100

0

Schuyler

86

1

Seneca

126

1

St. Lawrence

355

2

Steuben

847

30

Suffolk

47,941

126

Sullivan

1,674

6

Tioga

424

11

Tompkins

534

11

Ulster

2,402

7

Warren

437

0

Washington

326

1

Wayne

377

4

Westchester

39,398

110

Wyoming

163

3

Yates

84

3

 

Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,637. One person who passed away in New York State yesterday was not a New Yorker. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Cattaraugus

1

Kings

1

Ontario

1

Orange

1

Queens

1

Suffolk

1

Westchester

1
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Theaters can open in New York; excluded are Tioga and Broome County"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*