Take a walking tour through the Village of Spencer on October 17

Take a free walking tour of the Village of Spencer, guided by members of the Spencer Historical Society, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. The tour departs from the Spencer Museum, located at 20 Center St. in Spencer, N.Y.
The tour will illuminate stories and the history of the village and will take about an hour. Requirements include social distancing, a face mask (worn properly), and comfortable shoes and clothing.
