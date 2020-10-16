Home Central partners with Cornell Cooperative Extension  

Local hardware and home improvement retail store Home Central is partnering with Cornell Cooperative Extension with a “Round Up for Extension” charity initiative that started Oct. 1 and will run through the end of the month.

During the month of October, guests will be able to round up their total purchase to the next dollar amount and donate their change to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, a resource that looks to make an impact on educating farmers, families and children in the community. To provide double the impact and support for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, Home Central will be matching all customer donations made over the course of the month.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County provides research and experience-based educational programs to help residents build individual, family, farm and community resilience. Through family development programs to nurture communities across the county, Cornell Cooperative Extension builds connections by participating in or organizing coalitions, such as the Tioga County Nonprofit Network and Tioga Strong Families, to enhance collaboration and community betterment.

Cornell Cooperative Extension has made great strides to enhance quality of life for residents of Tioga County.

Based on 2019 activities and initiatives, 1,097 residents participated in agriculture and food programs; 96 volunteers provided 5,677 hours of service to fellow residents; $66,000 was received by state funding in Tioga County; and 3,722 children participated in 4-H programs, offering youth a safe, healthy, caring and enriching environment.

For more information, visit http://tioga.cce.cornell.edu/.

Home Central is a local home improvement and building supplies store with locations in Vestal, Owego, and Candor, N.Y.

For more information, visit www.homecentralstores.com/.