Project Neighbor has moved; announces Thanksgiving Box distribution

The Newark Valley Project Neighbor Food Pantry has moved to 79 Whig St. (across from the Elementary and Middle schools) as of Oct. The hours will continue to be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

The senior pantry will continue to be held on the second Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also, and in time for the holidays, The Newark Valley Project Neighbor Thanksgiving Boxes will be available for pick up Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. until noon. Sign up at the Food Pantry or call Sherry Karaim at 642-8176 or Susan Hills at 642-3339. The cut off date is Nov. 6, 2020.