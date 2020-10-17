The dog days of ‘Indian Summer’

Maggie Mae and Hercules missed the Dachshund races at Tioga Downs this year because of the pandemic, but they’re staying in shape for future races at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
October 17, 2020
The warm weather last week agreed with these pups, who enjoyed time at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park in Owego. You can find the park on Facebook @OwegoDogOwnersGroup.
Shadow, a White Shepherd and Gus, an English Standard Lab, enjoy the weather at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park. They were looking for a treat, too, after playing hard! (Photo by Wendy Post)
Sport visits the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park every day with his owner. Being that he’s around 12, he enjoys just laying in the sun and watching his other friends play. Photo credit: Barb McEvoy-Fullmer.
Pictured are Gus and Gus; enjoying a day of sunshine at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. You can learn more by visiting Owego Dog Owners Group on Facebook. Photo credit: Barb McEvoy-Fullmer.
