Ohio, Michigan and Virginia added to travel advisory for New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Tuesday that Ohio, Michigan and Virginia have been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 4.13 percent – up from the 3.70 percent the day before. The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state’s population, yet had 12.3 percent of all positive cases reported yesterday to New York State.

“Our numbers overall continue to remain steady, despite the micro-clusters that have popped up in certain pockets of the state. Our strategy is to continue to identify these clusters if and when they pop up, get even more refined in our targeting and attack them as needed,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we go into the fall, and the numbers nationwide are going up, we must work to keep our numbers down – and that’s going to take every New Yorker wearing their masks, socially distancing and being New York Tough to maintain our progress.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 4,138 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 171 positives or a 4.13 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 94,932 test results were reported, yielding 1,222 positives or a 1.2 percent positivity rate. The state’s overall positivity rate is 1.4 percent with focus areas included. The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 12.3 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 17.6 percent of all positive case results reported to the state last week.

FOCUS ZONE 9/27-10/3 % Positive 10/4- 10/10 % Positive Week to Date (10/11 – 10/12) % Positive Day Prior (10/11) % Positive Yesterday (10/12) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 6.69% 5.86% 5.37% 4.54% 5.94% Queens % red-zone focus area % positive 2.97% 3.36% 1.99% 1.63% 2.43% Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive 12.29% 9.77% 2.62% 12.90% 2.03% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 24.64% 12.41% 9.85% 3.51% 14.38% All red-zone focus area % positive 6.91% 6.13% 3.98% 3.70% 4.13% Statewide % positivewith red-zone focus areas included 1.25% 1.18% 1.26% 1.12% 1.40% Statewide % positivewithout red-zone focus areas included 1.02% 1.01% 1.17% 1.05% 1.28% 9/27-10/3 10/4- 10/10 Week to Date (10/11 – 10/12) Day Prior (10/11) Yesterday (10/12) Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas 21.8% 17.6% 10.4% 7.9% 12.3%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 470 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Nassau – 3

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 923 (+45)

Patients Newly Admitted – 118

Hospital Counties – 41

Number ICU – 181 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 90 (+4)

Total Discharges – 77,755 (+64)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 25,598

Of the 118 new hospital admissions yesterday, 49 (or 42 percent) were from several counties – Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Orange, and Broome – where the state is tracking recent cluster outbreak situations. New York State in June averaged 128 new admissions per day, 94 new admissions per day in July, and 69 new daily admissions in August. The recent increase in daily hospital admissions has been primarily from the cluster areas the state is closely monitoring, which have accounted for approx. 70 percent of the increase in daily hospital admissions between early September and today. New York’s peak of total COVID patients in the hospital at one time was 18,825 on April 12.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.6% 0.9% 1.7% Central New York 0.9% 1.4% 2.3% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.8% 1.0% Long Island 1.0% 1.2% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.1% 1.9% 1.8% Mohawk Valley 0.2% 0.4% 0.7% New York City 1.1% 1.1% 1.3% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.5% Southern Tier 0.9% 0.9% 2.2% Western New York 1.4% 1.1% 1.5%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 1.2% 1.5% 1.0% Brooklyn 1.5% 1.2% 1.5% Manhattan 0.4% 0.6% 0.9% Queens 1.2% 1.4% 1.3% Staten Island 1.0% 1.3% 2.0%

Of the 476,708 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,324 20 Allegany 156 5 Broome 2,538 53 Cattaraugus 364 2 Cayuga 251 5 Chautauqua 732 37 Chemung 1,015 30 Chenango 280 3 Clinton 182 3 Columbia 626 2 Cortland 333 16 Delaware 154 5 Dutchess 5,271 12 Erie 12,182 28 Essex 181 2 Franklin 72 1 Fulton 354 2 Genesee 360 1 Greene 429 41 Hamilton 16 1 Herkimer 363 2 Jefferson 186 1 Lewis 55 0 Livingston 227 2 Madison 515 4 Monroe 6,490 37 Montgomery 249 4 Nassau 48,099 101 Niagara 1,907 5 NYC 251,302 545 Oneida 2,554 5 Onondaga 4,843 36 Ontario 527 8 Orange 12,930 61 Orleans 354 2 Oswego 557 5 Otsego 362 2 Putnam 1,698 9 Rensselaer 994 9 Rockland 16,829 69 Saratoga 1,168 10 Schenectady 1,461 2 Schoharie 95 1 Schuyler 76 4 Seneca 120 0 St. Lawrence 346 1 Steuben 731 29 Suffolk 47,561 68 Sullivan 1,655 5 Tioga 358 6 Tompkins 490 9 Ulster 2,377 11 Warren 431 1 Washington 319 1 Wayne 365 0 Westchester 39,064 63 Wyoming 153 1 Yates 77 5

Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,598. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: