Candor Legion Auxiliary to host yard sale and lunch event

The Candor American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 907, will be hosting a yard sale with a chicken and biscuit luncheon and raffles on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the legion and on the pavilion grounds at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor.

To reserve a spot for your items at this event, contact Patti Reichert at 760-7551 or by email to pmreich22@hotmail.com.

The event will observe social distancing, and has 10×10 spots available. The cost is $10 each, $20 for a double, or $25 for triple. It will be up to vendors to supply their own tent(s) and tables.