Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, we are Polly and Anna. We are identical twin sisters brought here six years ago by a nice farmer. They were dropped off on his farm and he relocated them here because he couldn’t take care of them.

They are loyal and friendly to each other, but not that great at making friends. They are quite shy towards people, but if you move slowly you can pet them.

They have been here since they were six months old, so this is practically the only home they have ever known; therefore they would not be interested in moving to a new place.

They like it fine here except that one of the cats, Oreo, picks on one of them. I can’t tell which one. Oreo does recognize me as the supreme authority figure; however, and if he miscalculates and attacks Polly or Anna when I am around, he is in big trouble. I will chase him around, squirting him with the water bottle. He is not fond of that so he minds his manners for a while, but the urge to dominate will surface again and we do our water dance, which generally calms his hunting instincts.

Polly and Anna are climbers too, so they usually choose the high ground, which also deters Oreo because he has short legs and doesn’t jump very well. All in all we have worked out a system that is working pretty good, most of the time.

If you would like to find out about any of the kitties here you can call Nancy at (607) 768-6575. If you would like to donate to help take care of the many kitties here you can send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or you can stop at Hair Design at 36 Lake St., Owego to check out the gorgeous raffle items or catnip toys available to help raise money for the kitties as well.