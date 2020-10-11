What’s Happening for the week of October 11, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER 11

Sweetrees Maple Open House and Outdoor Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire.

OCTOBER 12

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. You must sign up in October to receive a holiday food box in November.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board Meeting will be held via zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Candor American Legion Post 907. Social distancing will be in effect; please wear masks and enter at the front door.

OCTOBER 13

Tioga County Tenth Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at 12:00 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 15

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

OCTOBER 16

Introduction to zoom online Workshop, 3 p.m., online at https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter. Having a hard time with those Zoom meetings? Want to catch up with friends and family from a distance? This introductory class will allow you to ask questions and see how to attend and set up your own zoom meetings.

OCTOBER 17

The Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 will be hosting a Yard Sale with a Chicken and Biscuit Luncheon and raffles, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place behind the legion on the pavilion grounds at 90 Spencer Rd. To reserve a spot for your items at this event, contact Patti Reichert at 760-7551 or email to pmreich22@hotmail.com. They will be observing social distancing with 10×10 spots available. The cost is $10 each, $20 for double, or $25 for triple. It will be up to each vendor to supply his or her own tent(s) and tables.

Campville Fire Department Chicken BBQ with takeout, 11 a.m., CFD Station-1 in Campville. Meals will be $13 each and include a half chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and beans, a roll, a drink, and a dessert.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. You must sign up in October to receive a holiday food box in November

The Candor Historical Society rescheduled yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Catatonk Hall, Rt. 96, Candor. Those wishing to drop off donations for the sale can do so on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Catatonk Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Except for certain items, pricing the day of the sale is a free-will offering, with proceeds benefitting the Candor Historical Society. Anyone wishing to volunteer to help out at the sale can contact Patti Reichert by calling (607) 760-7551.

OCTOBER 18

Sweetrees Maple Open House and Outdoor Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire.

OCTOBER 21

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock Street, Newark Valley, Takeout only. All are welcome.

OCTOBER 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Congressman Tom Reed’s Staff Office Hours for October, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St. Owego.

OCTOBER 23

October Fest at the Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. Begins at 5 p.m.

Richford Highland Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 10 a.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. Purpose of meeting is to elect officers, trustees, and transact cemetery business. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.

OCTOBER 24

Candor Coin Club Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, Rt. 17C West, Owego. Free admission. Facemasks required. For a dealer’s table or more information, call Dave at 659-3949.

The East Berkshire United Methodist Church Annual Turkey Dinner has been cancelled for this year.

OCTOBER 25

The Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Owego Elk Lodge, 223 Front St. in Owego.

Free New York State Snowmobile Safety Course, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; lunch is provided. Course will be held at the Owego Moose, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego. Register by email to elmaeh@hotmail.com or by calling (607) 239-1175.

Polish Dinner, 11:30 a.m. until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Meal includes Halupki, pierogi, kielbasa and more for $10. Takeout only with curbside pick up. Call the office at 687-1068 for tickets. Advance tickets are recommended

OCTOBER 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

Introduction to Google Photos Online Workshop, 3 p.m., online at https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter.

OCTOBER 29

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

OCTOBER 30

Celebrate Halloween at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

NOVEMBER 3

Debbie Mills in Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego.

NOVEMBER 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 12

Owego Unit 401 American Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting, held the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Post 401 in Owego. Masks are required to enter the Post, and social distancing rules apply.

NOVEMBER 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.