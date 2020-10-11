Home Central to continue efforts to keep customers safe  

The Health Department of Tioga County recently issued a public health statement regarding a confirmed case of the coronavirus from a customer who visited Home Central’s Owego location on Sept. 27.

Home Central management asserts that no efforts have been spared to uphold sanitizing and cleaning protocol, and that all New York State mandates and regulations were and continue to be adhered to.

Home Central has increased efforts to keep stores clean and safe while they remain open to provide essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the recent news from The Health Department, Home Central has ensured all store locations are entirely cleaned and sanitized and its staff will continue to follow all New York State regulations, including daily sanitizing and cleaning procedures, as well as practicing and enforcing social distancing and wearing face masks at all times to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to keep their customers and community safe.

“Protecting our customers is our number one priority,” said Ryan Rennells, Home Central general manager.

He added, “Our Home Central staff wear face masks at all times and are always ready to provide a customer in need with a spare. Our staff has been vigorously following all guidelines provided by the state and will continue to do so to ensure the safety of our customers and our local communities.”