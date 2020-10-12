Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 1, 2020, property located at 303 Jones Rd., Town of Barton, from Christopher and Shelly Saxon to Jack Wiiki and Julia Wandell for $149,000.

On Oct. 2, 2020, property located at 12 Oxford Dr., Town of Owego, from Edward Zelesnikar to Joseph and Theresa Gasior for $278,000.

On Oct. 2, 2020, property located at 100 Hands Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Robert Houck to Jason Mascio for $140,000.

On Oct. 2, 2020 property located at 197 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Gerald and Linda Russell to Brittany Barbour for $195,000.

On Oct. 2, 2020, property located at 2909 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Seth Bruce Individually ane As Atty. In Fact to Joshua Butler and Tina Graham for $128,865.

On Oct. 2, 2020, property located at 203 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from First Grantor: David Markie Individually and As Atty. In Fact to Douglas amd Amanda Baker for $165,000

On Oct. 5, 2020, property located at 54 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Brian and Trisha Hughes to Michael and Kasey Bradway for $159,000.

On Oct. 5, 2020, property located at 43 Stowell Ave., Village of Candor, from Stephen and Mary Truesdail to Gregory Swartz for $49,000.

On Oct. 5, 2020, property located at 6 Brown Lane, Town of Owego, from Benjamin Swartz to Matthew and Megan Truesdail for $192,000.

On Oct. 6, 2020, property located at 93 Catlin Hill Rd., Tioga, from First Grantor: Ethan Underwood By Atty. In Fact to Randy Spoor for $192,000.

On Oct. 6, 2020, property located at Dominic Road, Town of Candor, from Allison and George Mayer to Paul Evenson Jr. and Gwendolyn Manzer-Evenson for $15,000.