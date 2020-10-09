A climb to remember

A group gathered in Owego on Sept. 26 to honor the fallen of 9/11, and by doing so joined fire companies all across the country that pledged never to forget.

The Roden family, including Rebecca, who is Tioga County EMS Coordinator, her husband Michael, daughter Emma and son Michael, and all Southside Fire Department members, along with other first responders and friends, participated in a virtual version of the CNY Memorial Stair Climb.

Coronavirus concerns canceled the annual memorial climb in Utica, N.Y., an event the Roden’s had participated in for the past five years; so instead, the family pulled together a remembrance effort closer to home on Owego’s Southside.

The mission, though, remained the same. The CNY tribute climb, an emotional and physically demanding experience, remembers the sacrifice and symbolizes the heroism of all who gave their lives on 9/11.

In past years, more than 400 first responders, including firefighters, police officers and EMS, have participated at the CNY Memorial Stair Climb held at the Utica State Office Building. Donned in full bunker gear and SCBA, participants climb and descend 55 flights, the equivalent of the World Trade Center’s 110 stories.

This year, the sky was the limit on how to pay tribute. Groups planned bike rides, kayak trips, long runs, and more.

For the Roden’s, the choice for their 9/11 tribute was right outside their front door. The group decided to climb the hills of Owego. From Van Hook Road to Sulphur Springs Road to Waits Road, family and friends climbed and descended wearing full gear and equipment, and a few completed the exercise a second time.

The Owego group held on to one tradition from the CNY Memorial Stair Climb, and that is by wearing one of the names and photographs of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Or, some chose to honor another firefighter who lost their life in the line of duty.

For Emma Roden, she chose to honor and remember Owego firefighter Stephen Gavin, a dedicated, 30-plus year member and past captain, and who is remembered as a mentor and role model. Gavin passed away after suffering a heart attack following a lumber yard fire in 2003.

The Roden’s recently purchased a special piece of equipment, a ladder truck sporting the fire company name, East Burke Volunteer Fire Brigade. The truck, the Roden’s remarked, was used at Ground Zero, and they are thrilled to add it to their collection.

The community may see the fire truck periodically; in fact, the Roden’s said, “We drove the truck during Frieda Rudin Baker’s 100th birthday parade in Owego.”

The Roden’s hope the CNY Memorial Stair Climb will be back in full swing next year, although this year’s virtual activity still helped share their mission, and that is to ensure that remembering 9/11 stays at the forefront of everyone’s minds.