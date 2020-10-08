Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 24, 2020, property located at 731 Tilbury Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Judith Dennis to Burt Graham and Courtney Taft for $160,000.

On Sept. 24, 2020, property located at 476 Ford Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Robin and Shannon Etienne to Kristy Hill for $319,587.

On Sept. 24, 2020, property located at 110 Liberty St., Village of Owego, from Petrina Meyers to Michael Hennekens for $4,400.

On Sept. 24, 2020, property located at 37 King Point Circle, Town of Owego, from Annheleen Smith to Rachel Lu-Do and Trevor Gomes for $319,587.

On Sept. 24, 2020, property located at 317 Henton Rd., Town of Barton, from Edward Meyers to Justin Lantz for $144,200.

On Sept. 25, 2020, property located at Oak Hill Road, Town of Barton, from Donald Benedict to Joan Wise for $15,000.

On Sept. 25, 2020, property located at Anderson Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Richard and Marie Cyganovich to Terry Strohl and Angela Ceurter for $17,000.

On Sept. 25, 2020, property located at 31 Jennifer Lane, Town of Owego, from David and Christa Foulk to Sandra Shierly for $210,000.

On Sept. 25, 2020, property located at 158 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Michael and Heather Blinn to Sue Sims and Lynette Halstead for $150,000.

On Sept 28, 2020, property located at 32 Dimon Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Dorothy Hilliar to Scott and Karla Woodmansee for $1,000.

On Sept. 28, 2020, property located at 15 Hickory St., Village of Waverly, from Rachel Chandler to Elise and Desiree Craver for $165,000.

On Sept. 28, 2020, property located at 205 W. River Rd., Village of Nichols, from Joseph and Shari Beasley to Brandon and Chatney Clark for $135,000.

On Sept. 28, 2020, property located at 41 Signor Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Debra Perosio and John Zick to Taylor Perosio for $195,000.

On Sept. 29, 2020, property located at 475 Dalton Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Terry Miller to Missty Leonard for $125,000.

On Sept. 30, 2020, property located at Gary Drive, Town of Owego, from William and Joan Adams As Trustees to Robert and Ashley Raymond for $12,000.