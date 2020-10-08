Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey there, my name is Salem and I’m chilling at my home here at Maddie’s Meadows. My previous owner dropped me off here when I was about a year old. I liked the lady that runs the place so I would ride around sitting on her shoulder, even though I was full-grown.

That didn’t last too long, but I knew I was special because none of the other kitties got to do that. I have been here seven years and it is a nice place to be if you are a cat and you have no other place to go.

She was always bringing more cats in; if you are a mom who had babies or some poor kitty all busted and broken up for one reason or another, or if you were sick or if you just had no home, she would bring them all back here and fix them up. After she got them fixed, healed and socialized, she would start looking for a forever home for them.

A lot of kitties have come and gone to better homes where they can be a member of a family and loved and taken care of the way a kitty should be taken care of. Love and kindness and lots of petting and cuddling are required, and sometimes, if needed, they have to go to the animal doctor and fix what is ailing them.

This has been her dream, but I think I am her favorite out of all of them because I get to sleep on her bed and no one else does. Well, they might want to but I chase them off. I wait patiently for bedtime and when she turns out the light I jump up on the bed and lay very close to her so she will feel loved until morning. That’s my job and I’m good at it.

If you want to know more about any of the other kitties here or have a question you can call Nancy at (607) 768-6575.

If you would like to help her by sending a donation, you can send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or you could stop over to Hair Design at 36 Lake St., Owego and check out the gift baskets she is raffling off to help pay the bills.