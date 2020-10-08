Fresh food to the rescue

On Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, Common Ground Community Center, located in Owego, was the site of a Tioga Fresh Food Rescue food give-away. Thanks to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, they received a variety of produce: sweet potatoes, corn, tomatoes, cabbage and some fresh fruit.

Volunteers helped distribute over 2,400 pounds of food to approximately 105 households in about an hour on Sept. 24. The group had an even bigger impact last Thursday.

According to Robert Henrich, 160 households were served (425 people). The group was able to make some deliveries to families in the surrounding area as well.

He noted, “With food insecurity in Tioga County being an on-going concern, fresh food is helping families in need.”

For additional information, call the Tioga Fresh Food Rescue at (607) 972-3237 or visit their Facebook page.