Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk to help end hunger one step at a time, virtually

The Tioga County Hunger Walk moves to a virtual walk during the month of October. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing, they are introducing a virtual Hunger Walk.

Over the past 50 years, tens of thousands of walkers have raised more than $500 million through the annual CROP Hunger Walk. The Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk generally raises $10,000 or more, which is a large donation for a small county walk.

Walkers will be signing up online at crophungerwalk.org/tiogacountyny and walking in isolation to show their solidarity with the millions of neighbors around the world who must walk to live, as well as with the millions served by local food pantries, food banks, and meal sites here in the U.S.

The following local ministries share in the funds raised by the CROP Hunger Walk: ACT free weekly dinner in Owego, Bread of Life Food Pantry in Candor, Catholic Charities / Tioga Outreach in Nichols, Community Food Cupboard in Spencer, Lounsberry Food Pantry, and Tioga County Rural Ministry in Owego.

From providing clean water and hygiene training in Vietnam, to combating droughts in Nicaragua to stocking shelves in hundreds of food pantries across the United States, CROP Hunger Walks are fighting hunger and building healthier communities.

It’s easy to sign up and donate to the walk. Just Google (Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk) then click register or donate. You and your team members can make donations by credit card and or Pay Pal and a receipt will be sent through email for tax purposes.

Donation envelopes are available by contacting the Walk coordinator by email to diane.campbell@printswilliam.com if you do not want to use the online format.