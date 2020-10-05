Public Health confirms COVID positive customer visited Home Central in Owego

Tioga County Public Health recently reported a customer that visited Home Central in Owego has tested positive for COVID. According to a news release, the customer visited the local hardware and home improvement retail store Home Central’s Owego location on Sept. 27.

Home Central management asserts that no efforts have been spared to uphold sanitizing and cleaning protocol, and that all New York State mandates and regulations were and continue to be adhered to, according to the release.

They also stated, in the release, that Home Central has increased efforts to keep stores clean and safe while they remain open to provide essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since the recent news from The Health Department, Home Central has ensured all store locations are entirely cleaned and sanitized and its staff will continue to follow all New York State regulations, including daily sanitizing and cleaning procedures as well as practicing and enforcing social distancing and wearing face masks at all times to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and keep their customers and community safe.

“Protecting our customers is our number one priority,” said Ryan Rennells, Home Central general manager.

He added, “Our Home Central staff wear face masks at all times and are always ready to provide a customer in need with a spare. Our staff has been vigorously following all guidelines provided by the state and will continue to do so to ensure the safety of our customers and our local communities.”