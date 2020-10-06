Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of October 4, 2020

Hi guys, my name is Hutch, I’m a 4-year-old pitty! Pity might be the right word because I’m pretty scared of things here at the shelter. It’s taking me a while to get used to everything here. So far, there’s a lot of other stressed out dogs and the staff has looked at me a few times.

New people can be scary at first, but I’m learning they aren’t so bad; the vets even looked at me, man I was nervous. I think a calm home would be best for me; one where I can feel safe enough to come out of my shell.

I’m starting to open up to the staff a little bit. I let them pet me, and I walk pretty easy. I’m not too sure how I feel about cats, dogs or kids yet; the staff doesn’t want to stress me out any more than I already am.

However, the staff knows that I normally wait until I’m outside to go to the bathroom. At least I have that down! I’ve had a little bit of a hard life; a warm bed in a nice home would mean the world to me. Feel free to visit Stray Haven to meet me.

Please contact our office at (607) 565-2859 for more information and please do not send inquiries through PetFinder, as they do not receive them in a timely fashion.

Adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40 and include up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90 and include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.