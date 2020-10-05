Town of Owego Highway Department closed due to positive COVID case

Owego Town Supervisor, Donald Castellucci, announced on Monday morning that the Owego Town Highway Department will be closed until Oct. 13 due to a positive COVID-19 case.

In case of an emergency, contact (607) 687-1010. This number is to be used strictly for emergency situations. Any other issues can be emailed or an individual can leave a voice mail at (607) 687-2641.

Any other inquiries can be directed to the Town Supervisor’s office at (607) 687-0123 Option 7.