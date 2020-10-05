Confirmed COVID case at Candor Central Schools

On Monday morning, Candor School District Superintendent Jeffrey Kisloski sent a letter to Candor families informing them that they have received notification from Tioga County’s Public Health Department of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Superintendent Kisloski stated that the individual’s identity will not be released, and is asking residents to respect their privacy, according to the letter.

Per New York State Department of Health guidelines, any person who was in contact with the confirmed case will be quarantined by the Tioga County Public Health Department for 14 days. Contact tracing is underway, and anyone exposed will be contacted by Public Health.

According to Superintendent Kisloski, the situation will continue to be monitored and the community informed.

In the letter, dated today, Oct. 5, Superintendent Kisloski wrote, “Please note, the Candor School Reopening Plan was designed to cohort our students in a manner that allows the District to continue to operate effectively.”

As of this reporting, we attempted to call the school for further information, and if any other action would be taken, but have been unable to reach anyone for comment. We will post updates as they become available.