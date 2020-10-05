Kiwanis Ornament now available

Owego Kiwanis is proud to present the 9th ornament featuring River Row in Owego. It is available now, and makes a great gift for the holidays.

The ornament can be purchased though Van Horn Jewelers on Lake Street, Community Bank (Owego Office), or through Kiwanis members. The cost is $20, which includes a display case.

Van Horn Jewelers will include, at no charge, a name and date engraving.

All previous ornaments are currently available, to include the Court House (#1), Fireman’s Statue (#2), SaSaNa Loft (#3), Court Street Bridge (#4), Central Fire Station (#5), Owego Hiawatha Island (#6), Owego-Apalachin School Spirit (#7), and Civil War Monument (#8).

All profits are returned to the community.