Tioga County seeing uptick in COVID cases

Numbers of active cases and individuals in quarantine more than doubled last week in Tioga County, as well as in the region and the nation. On Friday, news spread throughout the nation that President Donald Trump, and the First Lady, have tested positive for coronavirus as well.

In Tioga County, on Friday morning, there were 47 active cases, 265 individuals in mandatory quarantine, and a total of 277 confirmed cases, to date; 204 have recovered.

Last week it was also reported that Tioga County saw another fatality due to COVID. To date, during the pandemic, there have been 26 fatalities in Tioga County, N.Y. This, as cases continue to climb in surrounding Chemung and Broome Counties.

Because of the uptick in cases, Tioga County’s Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, reminded residents to “keep their circles small.”

“Not only are we seeing more community spread of the virus, with more cases comes many more people being placed into mandatory quarantine,” said Chair Sauerbrey, adding, “The more gatherings we attend, the more opportunity for exposure. Practice safe social distancing by staying six feet apart, both indoors and outdoors, wear a mask both indoors and outdoors when safe social distancing cannot be maintained.”

Chair Sauerbrey recommends that residents order takeout from their favorite restaurants, binge watch your favorite movies, and be safe.

“Let’s give this virus a break,” Chair Sauerbrey added.