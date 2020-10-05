Voter education event held to inform voters

A voter education event was held last Saturday in front of Riverow Bookshop in downtown Owego. Owego For Equality members Irena Horvatt, Laura Spencer Eberly, and Luca Iorga organized it.

The event’s goal was to provide information to Tioga County residents about the upcoming election and the options available for voting, as well as to encourage voter registration. Poll workers were available to answer questions.

The process of voting during this year’s presidential election is more complex than usual due to Covid-19 safety concerns and recent delays in mail delivery times, according to the organizers.

The informational signage from the event remains on display at the Riverow Bookshop, located on the corner of Lake and Front Streets in Owego.

More information will become available as the election nears.