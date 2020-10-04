New York State Brief

Earlier in the week, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the State’s Tenant Safe Harbor Act would be expanded until Jan. 1, 2021 to protect additional residential tenants from eviction if they are suffering financial hardship during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The Executive Order extends the protections of the Tenant Safe Harbor Act to eviction warrants that existed prior to the start of the pandemic.

“As New York continues to fight the pandemic, we want to make sure New Yorkers who are still struggling financially will not be forced from their homes as a result of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said in a release.

Also, as cases begin to rise slightly in New York, the governor’s office is monitoring things closely.

Earlier in the week the governor detailed the uptick in cases and test positivity in select ZIP codes in New York State, where 27% of positive tests reported on Sunday came from ten ZIP codes where just 3% of the state’s population reside, and 37% of positive cases came from 20 ZIP codes where just 6% of the state’s population reside. Neighboring Broome County was one of them.

To control things quickly, New York officials stated they would deploy 200 rapid testing machines to the sites within the zip codes throughout the state. The areas include Brooklyn, Orange County, Rockland County and the Southern Tier.

The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.