Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at public locations

Tioga County Public Health reported on Thursday that multiple individuals that are positive for COVID-19 have visited various locations around the Owego area.

Anyone who was at the following locations during the periods of time below are asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure.

Locations, dates, and times include Sept. 18, 2020 – Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 9:30 p.m. to midnight; Sept. 19, 2020 – Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sept. 20, 2020 – Metros from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sept. 21, 2020 – Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 21, 2020 – Owego Laundry Mat from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 22, 2020 – Cuts and Curls by Kris in Berkshire; Sept. 23, 2020 – Chemung Canal (W. Main Street, Owego) from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Sept. 23, 2020 – Metros from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tioga Public Health is asking for the public’s help to prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.

A list of COVID-19 testing locations in our area can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.