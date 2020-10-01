Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance announces Finger Lakes Region Scholarship

The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance (FLTA) and partners of the Finger Lakes business community are working together to provide financial assistant to a college student in the form of a scholarship. This scholarship will go to a dedicated student who has in their second or beyond year of study for tourism and hospitality, and is from the Finger Lake’s region.

The FLTA and Finger Lakes business owners understand the importance of dedicated leaders within the tourism and hospitality industry, and want to provide some financial assistance to an undergraduate student as they continue to learn key fundamental practices in and out of the classroom.

If you or someone you know is currently enrolled as second year student, and beyond at a college or university, and pursuing a degree in tourism and hospitality, and from the Finger Lakes; they’re eligible for a scholarship. For more information on the Finger Lakes Region Scholarship, qualifications and applications, visit www.fingerlakes.org/education/finger-lakes-region-scholarship.

Deadline to submit an application is Nov. 15, 2020, incomplete applications will not be considered for scholarship award.

Founded in 1919, Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is recognized as the first regional destination marketing organizations in the United States. FLTA is an association of private-sector attractions, tourism-related businesses and county tourism offices working together to enhance and promote visitor businesses for the 9,000 square-mile Finger Lakes region of New York State.