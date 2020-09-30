‘How Deer Affect Your Woods’ is topic of upcoming Zoom meeting

Kristi Sullivan, Wildlife Biologist at Cornell University, will discuss the effects deer are having on New York’s woodlands, and share clues you can use to determine the degree to which deer are affecting a particular forest during a Zoom meeting planned for Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Learn how deer browsing affects the health and future of your forest and the plants and animals that live there. Find out how you can get and use AVID, a citizen science method to Assess Vegetation Impacts from Deer, aviddeer.com, to learn if deer are affecting your woods.

Register in advance for this free Zoom meeting at https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqd-Cuqz8rGtOvUcFsP5aYqHiKwEtaX5kf. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

This meeting is co-sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Waterman Conservation Education Center.

For more information, contact Waterman Conservation Education Center by email to director@watermancenter.org.