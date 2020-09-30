Food Bank distribution at CommonGround extended through October 1

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier has confirmed that it will be providing fresh produce for a Tioga Fresh food distribution at CommonGround Christian Community Center, located at 28 W. Main St. in Owego, on Oct. 1. Distribution will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until all food has been distributed.

The produce is offered free of charge, with no registration required. People are asked to respect the order of the vehicle and walk-up lines, so that everyone can be served on a first-come basis. Participants are encouraged to consider taking food to a friend, neighbor or family member in need who isn’t able to come in person.

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga Counties and Tioga Food for Families are participating members of the distribution program.

Over the past six weeks, CommonGround has distributed over 12,000 pounds of fresh produce, with CFAP (Coronavirus Food Assistance Program) boxes and Food Bank produce being supplemented by donations from Owego Farmers Market vendors, Tioga County Rural Ministries (TCRM), the CommonGround Garden Program and individual home gardens.

For information on future distributions, call (607) 972-3237.