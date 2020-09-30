Boys & Girls Club gears up for fall 

On a quiet Monday morning last week, a handful of players took to the gym at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club (TCBGC) to practice some shots on the pickleball court. Squeaky sneakers on a polished floor, along with popping noises of the ball hitting the paddles were welcoming sounds. Soon after, a few members arrived to play adult basketball. For now, players can shoot around; however no scrimmages or games are permitted just yet.

It’s not always so quiet at the club, though. And actually that’s the goal, to slowly welcome back youth and adults to the facility. TCBGC, located at 201 Erie St. in Owego, N.Y. is gearing up for fall programs.

New Executive Director, Walter Gaceta, who came on board Aug. 31, is taking the club’s re-opening one step at a time, and all with state guidelines in mind for capacity and hygiene protocol due to the coronavirus.

Gaceta remarked, “Right now, kids are yearning for social interaction,” adding, “Yet my first question was, ‘How do we safely re-open?’”

Looking ahead, Gaceta will work to strengthen programs offered at the club while also expanding its partnership in the county. One program for future consideration, Gaceta said, is volleyball for grades K-6.

“The club is not just for Owego,” Gaceta said, adding, “I have a goal of reaching out all over the county.”

Gaceta is new to Tioga County, although he is familiar with the area. Gaceta commented that he and his family passed by Owego on their way to the Finger Lakes region, and recalled it being a nice stop for lunch. A native of Queens and Long Island, Gaceta graduated from R.P.I. in Troy, N.Y.

He brings experience from Catholic Charities CYO in Kingston, N.Y., where he was Center Director and compared his accomplishments there to what he envisions for growth at TCBGC. At Kimgston, Gaceta said he helped transform that club into more than just sports, but where numerous programs were offered that combined life skills, the arts, music, reading resources and more.

Gaceta would like to broaden activities that help youth become well rounded and prepares them for the future.

“Not every kid is an athlete,” Gaceta said, adding, “But every kid is talented.”

A summer day camp ended on a successful note at the club, and the club is now taking registrations for modified basketball camps.

Youth modified basketball clinics for boys and girls in grades 7, 8 and 9 will be held on Monday and Thursday through Nov. 19. Start dates are Oct. 5 and 8, with a time to be determined. Pre-register at the club; sign-ups are for only the first 24 boys and 24 girls, to comply with COVID guidelines. Cost is a $25 membership fee, plus a program fee of $25.

More good news, via the club, the OES Club Positive program started back up on Sept. 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 11 brought back youth flag football, and with three full weeks left, participants are still welcome. If interested, reach out to the club for details.

Men’s and women’s adult soccer leagues have been active, and while it’s hoped that many good weather days are still in store, walkers are invited to use the club on inclement weather days to still get their steps in.

One question by many is the status of the club’s weight room. The club is still working on how they can safely re-open the fitness center and in keeping with State guidelines.

TCBGC remains diligent with hand-washing stations, hand sanitizer, COVID questionnaires and temperature checks. Masks are required, and the club will explain how they are to be utilized.

Two upcoming events will raise funds for the club. A golf tournament is scheduled on Oct. 16 and a chicken barbecue is planned for Oct. 24. Reach out to TCBGC regarding sign-ups and ticket purchases.

For questions, contact the club at (607) 687-0690. To learn more, find them on Facebook or visit https://www.tiogabgca.org/. You can also find them on Twitter and Instagram.