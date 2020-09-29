Letter: A culture of ‘intolerance’

Dear Editor,

I am dismayed that a culture of “intolerance” has infiltrated areas of our lives and caused divisions among us. There seemingly is no “grace” or room for “margin of error” in conversation. Do you ever wonder what happened to the free exchange of ideas, and what about debate? Would it be possible to even hold one? I find this frustrating and very strange in this “land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Our nation is unique and special, but not flawless. It is very important that our children are properly schooled, without bias, in American History. They have to know where we started to better understand where we have come from. Those who do not learn from history are likely to repeat it. We have to do a better job teaching the truth. Our country needs healing and that can’t happen unless the need for learning about “compassion,” forgiveness,” and “repentance” is addressed.

We are a flawed people, all of us, with a “sin” nature. We are created in the image of God but fall short of His glory every day. The third chapter of John helps explain this mystery. Please read it, and soberly consider what it says. God understands our problem and He loves all of us. He sent His son to earth as a sacrifice to die a horrible death, in our place. He did this to give us a chance to be made right in His sight. We could never have done this on our own. This is the “good news.”

The other news is we are a nation with many freedoms and opportunities that people from everywhere want to share in, and we welcome those who do so legally. Among these freedoms are “speech,” “assembly,” and peaceful “protest.” However, when the protests turn ugly with bricks, bats, arson, looting, and people being beaten and killed, it’s no longer a protest.

Still, extreme left-wing agenda keep law enforcement officers’ hands tied. With no accountability and no consequences for “lawbreakers” or bad “lawmakers” it’s a mess. It’s similar to being trapped in a revolving door, or maybe a bad dream where the inmates are running the asylum and you can’t wake up.

Still, the questions remain. Is there really any workable solution available to us? Maybe. The Old Testament, 2 Chronicles 7:14, says, “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sin and heal their land.”

We could try this, and why shouldn’t we? His word says right there in verse 14, “Do as I ask, and I will answer.” Can you imagine the possibilities?

Sincerely,

Doug Graves

Tioga Center, N.Y.