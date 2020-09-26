Stoughton’s famous corn maze opens for 16th season

Running through Sunday, Nov. 1, the “Harvesting Memories” Maize is now open at Stoughton Farms, located on Route 38 in Newark Valley. The Maize is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday until 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning on Friday, Oct. 2, hours will extend to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights for the “Night MAiZE!” Bring your flashlights.

The Maize offers 8-plus acres of pathways, turning points and dead ends. This year they celebrate the memories of fall.

The Stoughton family, in partnership with maze designer Brett Herbst – the world’s leading designer of 3000-plus corn mazes – hope to give even more people a chance to experience the unique source of good farming’ fun in their newly-designed maze. While the correct pathways can be walked in under 30 minutes, most directionally-challenged visitors – adults and children alike – will require about one to two hours to travel through.

Due to COVID and concern for everyone’s health and wellbeing, they will be limiting the attractions for the 2020 season. The 8-acre maze will be available to challenge visitors daily.

On weekends individuals and families can test their aim with the pumpkin blaster and corn cannon. In addition to a reduction in attractions, they are asking guests to wear facemasks or face coverings, and they will have social distancing practices in place.

A variety of refreshments will be available on weekends in both the main barn as well as in their food trailer. Concessions include, fresh, hand cut French Fries and their homemade doughnuts, along with hamburgers, hot dogs, fudge, candy and caramel apples, candy, Kettle Corn, novelty ice cream and a selection of cold drinks.

The cost is $10 for ages 10 and up, $6 for ages four through nine, and free for kids three and under. For more information, call (607) 642-3675, e-mail to info@stoughtonfarm.com, or visit www.stoughtonfarm.com.