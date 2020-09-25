Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 3, 2020, property located at 206 Front St., Village of Owego, from Clover Rae Monroe LLC to SJP2L LLC for $495,000.

On Sept. 4, 2020, property located at 40 Gail Dr., Tioga, from Heather Knape to Christopher and Deborah Magee for $132,000.

On Sept. 4, 2020, property located at 32 Nichols St., Village of Spencer, from Aaron and Jessica Decker to John and Mykayla Fanning for $172,780.

On Sept. 4, 2020, property located at 32 Armstrong Place, Village of Owego, from Paul Phillips and Jo Ellen Duggan to Kaitlyn Conroy and Teresa Duggan for $161,100.

On Sept. 4, 2020, property located at 264 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Mindy Turner to Edward and Peggy Zaharris for $89,900.

On Sept. 4, 2020, property located at Bailey Hollow Road, Town of Newark Valley, from George Wei to Jason Harvey for $10,642.50.

On Sept. 4, 2020, property located at 350 Madigan Rd., Town of Barton, from Kenneth Depew to Chloe and Kimberly Depew for $231,500.

On Sept. 8, 2020, property located at 1887 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Elizabeth Logan to Jennifer Watson for $141,000.

On Sept 8 2020, property located at 9 Standish Dr., Town of Owego, from Robert and Karen Mikulski to Joseph and Amy Rafferty for $253,500.

On Sept 8, 2020, property located at 39 West Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Jared and Amanda Sibrava to Kelly O’Rourke and Joseph Taylor for $255,000.

On Sept 8, 2020, property located at 192 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Stephen and Nicole Fletcher to Barbara Markie for $139,900.

On Sept. 8, 2020, property located at 198 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Lillian Hoffmier to Shawn Davis for $151,000.

On Sept. 8, 2020, property located at 6856 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Maria Guiles to Zachary and Molly Kelsey for $90,000.

On Sept. 9, 2020, property located at Harding Road, Town of Barton, from Scott Bruer to Nathan and Nicole Cassellbury for $32,000.

On Sept. 9, 2020, property located at Tubbs Hill Road, Town of Richford, from Hassib Kazan to Herbert and Helena McDowell for $15,000.