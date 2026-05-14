Patrick Gavin to Serve as Grand Marshal for This Year’s Strawberry Festival Parade; ‘Sweet Liberty’ themed event to celebrate America’s 250th

Owego’s Strawberry Festival planning is in full swing, with the event taking place June 19 and 20 in downtown Owego, and kicking off with a Strawberry 5K and Run at Hickories Park in Owego on Thursday, June 18. All of the details can be found at www.owego.org; a lineup of entertainment is set to be released soon as sponsorships roll in to help fund the 44th annual event.

The organizers of this year’s Strawberry Festival in Owego also announced that Patrick Gavin will serve as Grand Marshal for the festival’s parade. Sponsored by J. Hulslander Concrete, Inc., things will line up and step off at 9:30 a.m. on June 20. John Loftus is once again serving as chair for the festival’s parade.

One of the largest parades in the area, with a “Sweet Liberty” theme celebrating America’s 250th, Loftus expects close to 100 units to sign up this year. The application to sign up can be found at www.owego.org.

Each year, the festival committee also selects a Parade Marshal, an honorary position that leads the parade. This year, Patrick Gavin was selected in recognition of the volunteer work he has done and continues to do within the community – most notably spearheading the recent restoration of the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, and constructing an “eye-catching” Steamer Building to house it. The engine is expected to return to Owego in time for this year’s festival and parade.

Gavin’s work, volunteerism, and success extend beyond the engine. A Class of 1997 graduate of Owego Free Academy, Patrick was a three-sport athlete, lettering in football, baseball, and basketball. He quarterbacked the Indians to the Section IV Class B state semifinals his junior year and was team co-captain his senior year on the gridiron.

As a pitcher and left fielder on the baseball field, Gavin, as co-captain, led Owego to its first New York State Class B Championship. Off the playing field, he was the OFA Student Council President in 1997 and its first American Legion Boys’ State nominee elected to Governor, allowing him to attend American Legion Boys’ Nation, where he met President Bill Clinton his junior year.

In high school, Gavin formed his own political party in Owego called the Youth Party and ran for Mayor at age 17. Due to his age, he was not allowed to run, but his replacement on the ballot, Dick Hoban, went on to defeat the incumbent Mayor in what was called a major upset. Patrick was elected to the Village of Owego Board as a trustee in his sophomore year of college, becoming Owego’s youngest ever elected official.

Time went on, and Gavin went on to attend the American University in Washington, DC, where he majored in political science with a minor in communications. He also received his master’s degree in public administration.

While at American, he interned for Congressmen Maurice Hinchey and Jim Walsh. His internship with Rep. Walsh led to a full-time position in Congress as a legislative assistant with Defense Appropriations, Military Construction, Environmental, and Homeland Security issues, including Fire and EMS-related matters. He helped secure $18.6 million in appropriation funding for defense contractors and military installations in the New York 25th Congressional District and was the lead staffer for maintaining the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) funding level at $750 million in 2003. Congressman Walsh was named the Congressional Fire Services Leader of the Year in 2002 due in large part to Gavin’s efforts in supporting the American Fire Service.

In 2003, Patrick was nominated by American University for the Presidential Management Fellowship Program. Gavin was one of 400 out of 12,000 nominees selected for the program that attracts to the Federal service outstanding citizen-scholars from a variety of academic disciplines and career paths who have a clear interest in, and commitment to, excellence in the leadership and management of public policies and programs. Gavin fulfilled the two-year appointment by President George W. Bush at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office for Domestic Preparedness (ODP) working to prevent and secure our country from future 9/11 like attacks.

Patrick remains at Homeland Security, where he is a program manager of preparedness grants, helping to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from manmade and natural disasters. During his tenure, he has provided direct program oversight of over $1.8 billion in preparedness grants and was recently named the program lead for the FIFA World Cup Grant Program (FWCGP), providing $625 million in federal funding to enhance security and preparedness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup events in the United States, supporting the safe execution of the largest sporting event in history.

Back in his hometown of Owego, New York, Patrick remains in an active role with the fire department, where he is a 31-year Life Member of Croton Hose Company #3, serving as an interior firefighter and apparatus engineer, along with being the department’s historian; Captain of the Owego Hose Team firematic racing team, where he remains a 19-time Central New York Champion; and chair of the Owego Hose Team Memorial Golf Tournament that has become one of the largest charity tournaments in the Southern Tier.

In 2002, along with his brothers Tim and Danny and father Steve, Patrick was awarded Owego Firefighter of the Year. From 2016-2019, he spearheaded the Baker Fireman’s Fountain Restoration, a three-year, $300,000 privately funded project, bringing back to life one of the Village of Owego’s most historic treasures located in the Tioga County Courthouse Square.

He and the Hose Team recently finished the eye-catching Steamer House building on North Avenue that will be home to the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, due back to Owego from restoration in May 2026. The restored Steamer is the oldest operating steam fire engine in the country. This is a five-year $500,000 privately funded project that brings new life to North Avenue in Owego, the most traveled road in Tioga County.

From 2016 through 2025, and while serving as President of Owego Hose Teams, Inc., Patrick and the Hose Team have raised $926,442.00 primarily supporting the Baker Fireman’s Fountain Restoration, ongoing fountain maintenance, and the Steamer project. Approximately $36,000 of Hose Team funding has supported other local not-for profits, youth programs, sports boosters, and conservation organizations through Hose Team donations and sponsorships. In addition, $7,500 in scholarships have been awarded to area youth through the Owego Hose Team Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Furthering his service to the firefighting communities, in 2025 Patrick was elected President of the Central New York Firefighter’s Association (CNYFA) representing 20 counties comprised of 14,000 volunteer firefighters from nearly 500 fire departments in Central New York. This is the fourth time an Owego firefighter has served as CNYFA president in the association’s 132-year history.

At his current home in Cheraw, South Carolina, Patrick is a four-year interior firefighter with the Cheraw Fire Department and was awarded the Jimmie Thomas Award for Service in 2022 and 2023 and the John L. Melton, III Award for the most department training hours in 2024 and 2025.

Patrick and his wife Amy are proud parents of Sara, Anna, and Stevie. “Gavin Brigade-South,” as they are sometimes called, recently constructed a firehouse on their property, home to the family’s 1955 and 1973 Mack fire pumpers. Named the Pee Dee Hose Co., the firehouse is complete with an upstairs Irish bar named the Snug and is modeled after Capitol Hill’s the Dubliner, fire pole, the McNeely fire bell, and a Gamewell Diaphone fire horn.

Gavin and his two brothers own three other antique Mack fire pumpers in New York. Patrick currently serves as President of the Rekindle Society, a regional chapter of The Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America.

It was only fitting, in light of the reach of Patrick’s contributions, that Patrick Gavin represent this year’s Strawberry Festival parade as its Grand Marshal. In fact, Patrick joined the festival’s committee following the pandemic, and has played a crucial role in its execution.

To learn more about this year’s festival and parade, visit www.owego.org or follow the Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.