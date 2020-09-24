Tioga Downs releases ‘We’re a Safe Bet’ procedures for reopening 

In response to Governor Cuomo’s recent announcement that casinos and movie theaters in New York State are cleared for a safe reopening, Tioga Downs Casino Resort has released the details of its “We’re a Safe Bet!” health and safety plan designed to protect the well-being of both customers and employees. The casino resort also announced that its hotel reopened on Friday, Sept. 11.

Along with standard social distancing procedures, Tioga Downs Casino Resort has been actively working with healthcare experts and medical-grade cleaning professionals to develop the “We’re a Safe Bet” plan, complete with protocols and regulations that go above and beyond State-mandated requirements to ensure that everyone is welcomed back safely and responsibly.

Highlights of the “We’re a Safe Bet” include the following.

All employees and guests will have their temperature checked before entering the property, and will be required to wear a mask at all times.

All employees have to pass a COVID-19 antibody test or COVID-19 viral test before returning to work.

All employees have received training from the Regional Safety and Risk Officer on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols.

An air plasma generator and UV duct system has been installed to constantly purify air and reduce microorganisms and pollutants by more than 99 percent across the facility.

Air filters have been upgraded to MERV-13 in accordance with government guidance.

Fifteen INTELLIPURE 950P medical-grade air purification units have been placed throughout the facility, which produce 99.99 percent aggregate removal of particles down to 0.007 microns.

A specially trained “Safety Ambassador” team has been put in place to ensure compliance and to properly clean and disinfect all areas.

In addition to multiple hand sanitizer stations, Tioga Downs will distribute 10,000 personal 3.4-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer gel.

Casino hours are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. Table games, poker, and simulcast are closed to the public until further notice.

FanDuel will operate Monday through Friday from noon to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Visit tiogadowns.com for more operating hours, including for the onsite restaurants. For more details on the “We’re a Safe Bet” plan Tioga Downs has put in place, visit www.tiogadowns.com/about-us/were-a-safe-bet/.