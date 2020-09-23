Northern Tioga Chamber to host open house event

The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce recently announced their first Business Information Open house to be held in the Noble Room of the Municipal Building in Newark Valley on Sept. 23. There will be five organizations set up at tables with information and assistance to businesses.

The organizations that will be in attendance include Rural Development, who have programs to provide financial backing and technical assistance to stimulate business creation and growth; Tioga County Economic Development, who facilitates and supports activities which increase job opportunities, maximize the quality of life, and foster a vibrant rural economy within the County; SUNY Broome Entrepreneurship Assistance, who provide resources and assistance to entrepreneurial ventures through various types of services; NBT Bank, who provides a business partner; and the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, who will provide information on services provided to members of the Chamber.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 23, at 9 Park St. in Newark Valley. An RSVP is requested to Crystal by calling (607) 972-3758 or by email to northerntiogachamber@gmail.com.

Masks and social distancing will be observed.